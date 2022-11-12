Submit Release
Update on Route 150 Lane Closure in Bellefonte

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update on a lane closure on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte. The restriction is necessary due to a wall collapse between West High and Mill Streets.

  • All traffic that is northbound will be detoured at Stoney Batter Road and use Route 144 to High Street, returning to Route 150.
  • All traffic that is southbound--heading toward State College--will travel through the affected area in the northbound lane.
  • This restriction may be in place for some time. PennDOT will review repair options and make repairs as quickly as possible to provide two-way traffic through the area.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-360-3013  

