I-79 Lane Restrictions Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will occur next week, Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting.

Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the bridges over Glenfield Road and Red Mud Hollow Road daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday as crews conduct milling and paving operations. Additional milling and paving working will occur on the northbound I-79 ramp from Glenfield Road, requiring a closure of the ramp as needed during the same time. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Southbound on Glenfield Road

Continue on southbound to Kilbuck Street

Turn right onto Deer Run Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79

Take the ramp to Neville Island (Exit 65)

Turn right on Grand Avenue

Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79

End detour



The work is part of the $26.49 million I-79 improvement project. Improvements include four bridge deck replacements, one bridge preservation, milling and resurfacing, preservation work on seven sign structures, installation of five new ITS signs, guide rail improvements, signage updates, and pavement marking installation. Crossovers will occur on I-79 in 2022 and 2023 for bridge deck replacement work. The majority of the project will conclude in the fall of 2023.

The prime contractor is the Joseph B. Fay Company. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write "Subscribe – I-79" in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





