Legacy Book Press LLC Releases Newest Memoir, Goodbye Again by Candace Cahill

Cover of memoir, Goodbye Again LBP Author Candace Cahill The personal story publisher.

A heartbreaking memoir about loss, grief, and acceptance.

CAMANCHE, IA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Books Press LLC is proud to announce our latest memoir, Goodbye Again by Candace Cahill. Goodbye Again provides an intimate look at surrendering a child to adoption. Candace lost her son. Twice. The first time to adoption and the second not long after reuniting with him. In the years following her son’s passing, she learned to reconcile the layers of grief, both of relinquishment and his death, and developed a loving relationship with his adopted family. In this heart wrenching and heartwarming memoir, Candace Cahill offers an intimate view of child relinquishment and child loss, the definition of motherhood, and how two things can be true at one time.

This memoir illustrates how women in our society are manipulated into giving away their children and offers solace to all mothers who grief has gone unrecognized. Cahill’s transformation from dissociated teenager to a mindful adult demonstrates her resilience. An unflinching memoir, Goodbye Again is laced with hope and adds significant insight to the conversations about adoption today.

“I wanted to add the often-overlooked personal narrative of the birth mother to the conversation about adoption,” Cahill says about her inspiration behind her memoir. “My story does not present adoption as the fairytale that has dominated mainstream society for the last 60 years, nor does it present as evil or terrible.”

In regards to the release, Cahill reflects on her goals for the memoir. “My greatest hope is for the reader to understand how it is possible to feel two seemingly contradictory things at one time: positivity and negativity, regret and relief, hunger and contentment, sadness and gratitude, jealousy and love.”

Praise for Goodbye Again:

“Incisive… insightful… a clear perspective… Goodbye Again deserves space on the well-informed person’s bookshelf.” — Lori Holden, Writer, Author, and Podcaster of Adoption: The Long View

“Written with raw honesty and courage, this important book takes the reader straight to the traumatic experience of relinquishing a newborn to adoption and beyond to the magical joyfulness of the reunion of birthmother and adopted child eighteen years later. This is a love story in so many ways and it will break your heart and fill your soul.” — Laura L. Engel, author of You’ll Forget This Ever Happened: Secrets, Shame, and Adoption in the 1960s

“Goodbye Again reads like great fiction… I felt like I was living the experience right along with the author.” — Julia Stolle, MSW, LSW, Adoptee, Adoptive Parent

“Goodbye Again is the poignant and engrossing emotional journey of a birthmother through sorrow to redemption. Cahill's all-too-short reunion with her son makes the memoir especially helpful to mothers who meet waning or ambiguous interest in building a relationship after reunion.” — Lorraine Dusky, author of Birthmark and hole in my heart

Candace Cahill is a first mother and an LDsA — late discovery step-adoptee. She grew up in rural Central Minnesota. After earning a Social Work Degree, she embarked on a year-long bicycle trip across North America before settling in Alaska. Cahill’s essays have been published in Newsweek, Severance Magazine, and forthcoming in the letters i’ll never send anthology. A life-long learner, she’s a National Park Ranger, social worker, self-taught silversmith, and sing/songwriter. She resides with her husband, Tom, in Denali, Alaska. Find out more at candacecahill.com.

Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, seeks to publish personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. Goodbye Again is its 19th publication, with at least fifteen more already in production for release in 2022 and 2023. Learn more about LBP here. Purchase the book on Amazon here.