Lane Closure on Route 150 in Bellefonte

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte is restricted to one lane. The restriction is necessary due to a wall collapse between West High and Mill Streets.

All traffic leaving Bellefonte and heading toward State College will need to follow detour signage. In-coming traffic will remain on Route 150. If possible, drivers should avoid the area.

PennDOT will issue an update on this situation as details become available.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013

