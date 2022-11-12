Phoenix Craters & Freighters Celebrates 24-Years of Crating & Shipping

Craters & Freighters Phoenix recently reached its 24th anniversary. The milestone marks their continued success as Arizona's premier crating & shipping company.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix today announced that November 1, 2022 marks 24 years for them as a packaging, crating & shipping company in Arizona. This milestone is a major one for Craters & Freighters – Phoenix as it continues its mission to become the premier crating and shipping company in Arizona.

“Not only have we endured 9/11, The Great Recession, and now COVID-19, our company has emerged from each one of these tragic events stronger and healthier than ever before. Our endurance and resiliency is directly attributed to our extraordinary relationships with all of our clients, and we are very grateful and thankful for their continued support. My focus is now on the business, ensuring its long-term viability and sustainability,” said Dennis Davies, Owner and President of Craters & Freighters in Phoenix.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

• Putting ourselves in a position to serve our industrial and commercial clients by adding CNC equipment that increases capacity and accuracy.

• Assembling a diverse and skilled team of professionals who serve our clients across different market segments.

• Expanding our custom-design and engineering services department to serve all of our packaging and crating clients.

“For 24 years, we have exceeded Arizona’s custom shipping needs with consistent, high-quality professional packaging and worldwide transportation services. We’re honored to be trusted by both consumers and businesses alike to protect their assets,” said Davies.

About Craters & Freighters Phoenix:

Craters & Freighters – Phoenix has served clients locally, domestically and internationally for 24 years. Our team has forged strong relationships with our clients and business partners from all sectors of the packaging, crating, shipping, and logistics industry.