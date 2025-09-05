Back-to-Campus Shipping Services: Custom Crating for Research Labs and Academic Departments

Craters & Freighters Austin offers Back-to-Campus shipping with white-glove handling for research labs and academic departments. Custom-engineered crates from Craters & Freighters Austin protect microscopes, centrifuges, and robotics during transit.

This fall, Austin and Central Texas research labs and academic departments will get secure, damage-free shipping for microscopes, robotics, and R&D equipment.

Academic and R&D labs depend on high-performance equipment. Our job is to make sure that equipment gets where it’s needed—safely, securely, and on time.” — Russ Connelly, New Owner of Craters & Freighters Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters Austin is launching a targeted Back-to-Campus Shipping Service designed specifically for research labs and academic departments across Central Texas. As universities and research facilities prepare for the fall semester, the need for reliable, damage-free transport of sensitive laboratory equipment is more critical than ever.



SPECIALIZED LAB EQUIPMENT SHIPPING SOLUTIONS

Craters & Freighters Austin provides custom-engineered crates and precision handling for high-value lab instruments, including:

• Microscopes, spectrometers, and centrifuges

• Robotics platforms and automation tools

• Freezers, fume hoods, and containment cabinets

The company’s white-glove approach includes on-site packing, cushioning tailored to vibration-sensitive gear, and optional shock and tilt indicators to monitor handling conditions throughout transit.



BUILT FOR ACADEMIC AND RESEARCH ENVIRONMENTS

Serving institutions such as The University of Texas at Austin, the company works directly with research departments, grant-funded programs, and campus operations teams to coordinate safe and timely shipments—both locally and internationally. Export documentation and ISPM-15 certified crates are standard for global collaborations.



QUOTE FROM CRATERS & FREIGHTERS AUSTIN

"Academic and R&D labs depend on high-performance equipment. Our job is to make sure that equipment gets where it’s needed—safely, securely, and on time," said Russ Connelly, the new owner of Craters & Freighters Austin. "This new service reflects our commitment to Austin’s research community."



REQUEST A CUSTOM QUOTE

University logistics teams, lab managers, and research centers are encouraged to schedule a consultation ahead of the fall semester. Details are available at the link below.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS AUSTIN

Craters & Freighters Austin provides the local expertise your business needs for secure, reliable shipping. Since 2003, we've delivered precise logistics and crating solutions for Austin businesses, handling everything from delicate medical equipment to hazardous materials and high-tech components. You can count on our experience to ensure your most complex shipments are handled with the utmost professionalism and care.



