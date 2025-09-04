Craters & Freighters Nashville Launches Back-to-Campus Shipping Service for Research Labs and Academic Departments

Craters & Freighters Nashville delivers secure, reliable transport for research labs and academic departments across Nashville, N. Alabama, and S. Kentucky. Custom-engineered crates from Craters & Freighters Nashville protect microscopes, spectrometers, and robotics during transit for university labs.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters Nashville has introduced a specialized Back-to-Campus Shipping Service designed for research laboratories and academic departments across Middle Tennessee, as well as select areas of northern Alabama and southern Kentucky. The service is intended to meet the growing demand for safe, damage-free transport of sensitive laboratory and R&D equipment during the busy fall semester preparations.



SPECIALIZED LAB EQUIPMENT SHIPPING SOLUTIONS

The company’s custom-engineered crates and precision handling services are available for a range of high-value laboratory instruments, including:

• Microscopes, spectrometers, and centrifuges

• Robotics platforms and automation tools

• Freezers, fume hoods, and containment cabinets

Craters & Freighters Nashville employs a white-glove approach that includes on-site packing, cushioning tailored to vibration-sensitive instruments, and optional shock and tilt indicators to monitor handling throughout transit.



SERVING THE ACADEMIC AND RESEARCH COMMUNITY

The service supports institutions such as Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, and Middle Tennessee State University. The company works directly with research departments, grant-funded programs, and campus operations teams to coordinate shipments both locally and internationally. For global research collaborations, export documentation and ISPM-15 certified crates are standard.



INDUSTRY STATEMENT

"Academic and R&D laboratories depend on precise, reliable equipment," said Russ Connelly, owner of Craters & Freighters Nashville. "Our goal is to ensure that equipment arrives safely, securely, and on schedule, supporting the important work of the region’s research community."



AVAILABILITY AND CONTACT

University logistics teams, laboratory managers, and research centers can arrange a consultation in advance of the academic term.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS NASHVILLE

Craters & Freighters Nashville, established in 1997, is more than just a crating and logistics provider; it is a longstanding member of the Nashville business community. With over 25 years of experience and a team committed to operational excellence, the company offers comprehensive solutions for complex shipping needs—from fragile antiques and hazardous materials to components for the automotive industry. Craters & Freighters Nashville also prioritizes social impact. Through its charitable initiative, the Esther Fund, the company supports local causes and nonprofits, demonstrating that successful business operations can also serve the greater good.



MEDIA CONTACT

Luis Matias or Paul Froeter

Craters & Freighters Nashville

Phone: (615) 777-7447

Email: nashville@cratersandfreighters.com

