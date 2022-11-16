BizAvJets Inks Investor Partnership Agreement with Fly Air
Business Aviation Advisory Firm Becomes Investor Partner with Crypto Jet Charter App Organization
We are very excited to partner with BizAvJets. Our meetings and discussions have been very synergistic”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Aviation Advisory Organization BizAvJets, Inc has signed a partnership agreement with Jet Charter App Development Firm Fly Air, Inc. BizAvJets President and Founder Eli Stepp initially met with Fly Air CEO Stuart Bullard, and the Fly Air management team at the 2022 National Business Aviation Association Conference. Follow-up discussions and meetings resulted in the partnership agreement. Contract terms include BizAvJets becoming a Fly Air investor, receiving Fly Air company equity detailed in the agreement.
— Fly Air CEO - Stuart Bullard
Fly Air CEO Stuart Bullard commented. “We are very excited to partner with BizAvJets. Our meetings and discussions have been very synergistic.” Fly Air COO Brian Santos commented as well. “Eli and I discussed multiple ideas and concepts for the Fly Air brand. We are confident our partnership will be extremely beneficial.” BizAvJets President Eli Stepp also commented. “I am extremely grateful for BizAvJets to partner with a high caliber organization like Fly Air. I am confident of our future combined success!”
BizAvJets Role(s) with Fly Air
- Promoting Fly Air and the “Fly App” Voice Activated Crypto/Blockchain Jet Charter App
- Introducing New Industry Organizations Who May Qualify as a Fly Air Partner
- Attracting Influencers to Fly Air Various Brands
- Strategic Advisory Service for Current and Future Fly Air Applications and Partnerships
- Participating in High-End Fly Air Global Events
Planned Membership Program
On Fly Air’s behalf, BizAvJets also plans to create a multi-tiered Fly Air Membership Program. Initial details being considered include higher level tier members earning crypto monthly and participating in high-end Fly Air events by invitation.
Individuals and organizations interested in the Fly Air, the “Fly App” voice activated Jet Charter app, and the planned Fly Air membership are welcome to contact Eli Stepp at +1 (702) 465-2027 eli@bizavjets.com
About Fly Air
Fly Air is an aviation SaaS, dApp, and IaaS solution provider based out of Wyoming and Los Angeles, CA. It was founded to serve the entire aviation community by creating a portfolio of applications that can help bring the entire aviation industry to the efficacy of Web 3.0. Fly Air has assembled a management team of the most brilliant minds available in Aviation, Blockchain, Software and Application Development, and Finance. Website www.FlyAir.io
About BizAvJets
BizAvJets, Inc. is a company located in Las Vegas, Nevada which is involved in business aviation advisory services, networking, marketing, and promotion. Company Founder and President, Eli Stepp is a 40+ year business aviation industry veteran. He is Co-Owner and Co-Publisher of BizAvJets USA, LLC which publishes BizAvJets USA Magazine. Eli is also an advisor with Apex Aviation MRO in the Las Vegas Metropolitan area. Website www.BizAvJets.com
Elijah Stepp, Jr.
BizAvJets, Inc.
+1 702-465-2027
