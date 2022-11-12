HDBank opens 3rd branch in Bạc Liêu Province

VIETNAM, November 12 -

BẠC LIÊU — The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank opened a new branch in the Mekong Delta province of Bạc Liêu Province on November 11, its 334th transaction point in the country.

The branch on National Highway 1A in Hộ Phòng Ward, Giá Rai Town, is its third in the province.

To mark the opening, it is giving away high-value gifts to early bird customers.

The lender said in a release it would continue to focus on its Happy Digital Bank strategy in the province to meet the wide variety of demands there.

HDBank is one of Việt Nam’s leading banks, and offers a wide range of services.

It targets a 25 per cent annual growth for the next five years. — VNS