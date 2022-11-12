/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in New Glasgow/

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow, and Clyde Fraser, Councillor for the Town of New Glasgow and New Glasgow Library Board Representative.

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022



Time: 10 a.m. AST



Location: New Glasgow Library, Community Room

182 Dalhousie Street

New Glasgow, Nova Scotia B2H 5E3

