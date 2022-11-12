NCVC’s CEO, Dr. Khalid Al-abdulqader: The Center aims to plant 600 million trees by 2030 in partnership with all sectors
• Using drones to collect rainwater and scatter plant seeds
The Center has created partnerships with the government, private and third sectors to plant 600 million trees by 2030 as part of the Center's ambitious initiative to plant 10 billion trees”SHARM EL SHEIK, RIYADH, EGYPT, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-abdulqader, CEO of the National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification (NCVC), revealed that the Center has created partnerships with the government, private and third sectors to plant 600 million trees by 2030 as part of the Center's ambitious initiative to plant 10 billion trees.
During his participation in a panel discussion entitled "Greening The Desert: Technology-Powered Development of Vegetation Cover" during the first day of the Saudi Green Initiative forum held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Al-abdulqader said that the NCVC launched the Local Trees Genome project, which aims to study the genetic characteristics of local plants and trees, using it in facing the drought. Additionally, NCVC has started using technology, especially in the fields of rainwater collecting and spreading seeds using drones.
Al-abdulqader pointed out that preserving the existing ecosystems and natural resources is a pivotal step within the Kingdom's afforestation project. "We are interested in working within this field to benefit from the diversified experiences of other countries" Al-abdulqader said.
NCVC’s CEO explained that the 10 billion-tree project is one of the most significant projects around the world and will have a tremendous impact on reducing carbon emissions naturally. It requires full cooperation with local communities and all segments of society. NCVC accordingly coordinates with the public, private and the third sectors, especially those interested in natural agriculture, and afforestation efforts. The Center conducts discussions and research, commissioning some partners with integrated afforestation projects.
Regarding the societal response to the 10 billion-tree initiative in the kingdom, Al-abdulqader believes that it’s tremendous. This was evident during the Let's Make It Green campaign launched by the NCVC in collaboration with several public, private, and the third sectors with 70,000 volunteers. The Center provided all partners with full support and training programs for various roles in afforestation operations, such as spreading seeds, protecting the environment, and caring for nurseries.
Commenting on the future of the SGI during the next twenty years, Al-abdulqader envisioned: "We now see great momentum, and we expect it to increase in the future. We have a great opportunity to improve and preserve the vegetation cover in the Kingdom, which will have a significant impact on the quality of life, supporting the economy through ecotourism or attracting investors after expanding the establishment of parks. Moreover, it will make everyone lives in the Kingdom closer to nature and more connected to it."
The NCVC is participating in the second edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, held on November 11 and 12 in Egypt in conjunction with the Climate Summit. The first day of the forum discusses the green transition in Saudi Arabia, while the second day discusses the steps required by various social groups to achieve a sustainable future for all. SGI stresses the importance of international cooperation in the climate action, the green finance development, and the public-private partnership.
The NCVC works to develop, protect and preserve vegetation sites, rehabilitates degraded ones, and restores biodiversity in natural environments. The Center rises a leading role in supervising and investing pasture lands, forests, and national parks to achieve the Center's vision for creating a thriving and diverse vegetation that enhances environmental sustainability and contributes to the quality of life.
