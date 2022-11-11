OCOP Fair opens in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, HCM City

VIETNAM, November 11 -

HCM CITY — A fair showcasing products made under the country’s One Commune - One Product programme opened simultaneously in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City on November 10.

‘OCOP Fair – Vietnamese Specialties Development and Integration’ is being held at MM Mega Market stores with around 150 stalls totally displaying agricultural, forestry and fishery products, craft village products, safe and organic foods, and quality consumer goods.

In HCM City, this is the second year that MM Mega Market is co-operating with the local Department of Industry and Trade to promote the consumption of OCOP products and connect their producers and distributors with global distribution channels.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Huỳnh Minh Tú, deputy director of the department, said the fair offers producers the opportunity to build their brands and market them while customers can buy high-quality speciality products.

Launched in 2018, the OCOP programme to develop the rural economy and boost production of agricultural specialties has been implemented aggressively across the country, he said.

The city, which has been marketing, promoting link-ups between producers and distributors and consumption of OCOP products has 27 three- and four-star OCOP products, he said.

Also at the inaugural event, the Department of Industry and Trade, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Saigon Co.op, and Satra Group signed MOUs to promote the production and consumption of OCOP products.

MM also signed deals with 25 OCOP suppliers to bring their products into its distribution channel. —VNS