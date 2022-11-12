Vinaconex's sales and service increases 150 per cent year-on-year

VIETNAM, November 12 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Construction and Import - Export Joint stock Corporation (Vinaconex)'s revenue from sales and service reached VNĐ3.17 trillion (US$1.3 billion) in the third quarter of this year, a year-on-year rise of 150 per cent.

Revenue from financial activities reached VNĐ105 billion, equivalent to the performance of the third quarter last year.

After deducting expenses, the corporation's consolidated pre-tax profit reached VNĐ273 billion, up 143 per cent over the same period.

In nine months, Vinaconex reached VNĐ6.7 trillion in revenue, up 86 per year-on-year.

Pre-tax profit reached VNĐ1.01 trillion, double the value in the first nine months of last year. — VNS