UNIQLO opens two new stores in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, November 12 - HÀ NỘI — UNIQLO has opened two new stores, UNIQLO Vincom Royal City and UNIQLO Vincom Trần Duy Hưng, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The quick launch of two new stores is part of UNIQLO's brand recognition strategy in Việt Nam, through a plan to boost operations by launching three new stores in a row in Hà Nội this autumn and winter.

With the launch of two new stores, UNIQLO has increased the number of retail stores in Việt Nam to 15, and the reach of the online store UNIQLO.com, after nearly three years in the country.

Osamu Ikezoe, General Director of UNIQLO Việt Nam, said the simultaneous opening of the two stores would contribute to bringing the LifeWear philosophy to more and more customers in potential new development areas of the capital of Hà Nội. — VNS

