Route 957 in Warren County Closed Due to Flooding

The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region have been closed to through traffic or have lane restrictions due to high water and flooding.



Route 957 (Race Street) in Sugar Grove Borough is closed between Curtis Street and Dobson Road due to flooding.

The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed cleanup or repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

