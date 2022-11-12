Interstate 79 Northbound Closed in Mercer County

The northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are closed in Mercer County from Exit 121 (Route 62 / Mercer / Franklin) to Exit 130 (Route 358 (Greenville / Sandy Lake) due to a motor vehicle crash.



The roadway is expected to reopen overnight once the scene has been cleared.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

