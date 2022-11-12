DEAF CHARACTER HIGHLIGHTS LOCAL MUSICIAN’S PLIGHT

The Rock Hard 8-book novel series inspired by real life musicians

Life Imitates Art in New Rock Romance Series

This is a great series about relationships, love, loss and the power and importance of human connection.” — Literary Titans

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say, “life imitates art” and “you should write about what you know.” Writer-Musician husband-wife team Dawn and Marc Cordray have been taking those expressions to a new level. When the local GA rock/blues drummer Marc Cordray needed a kidney transplant, his wife galvanized the local music community to rally on his behalf, and his wife penned it into her series. As Marc loses his hearing his wife parleys that with deep forays into the deaf world with her latest striking character.

Rock On: Kenner Brothers, Book 3, book eight in the Rock Hard series stars a deaf character– something virtually no romance novel does– and pairs her with a successful rock guitarist. The Rock Hard series, romance novels with a surprisingly deep message, draw strongly from the truth of rock and roll life.

Mrs. Cordray, who writes fiction under the name M. J. Roberts, is making the first and last books in the Rock Hard series free to all November 14th - 18th, in honor of National Hug A Musician Day.

“Sexy guys battle PTSD and fall for kick-ass women. Bad boys kept me turning pages late into the night!” - NYT bestselling author J. Kenner

“This is a great series about relationships, love, loss, and the power and importance of human connection.” - Literary Titans.

“This series is so much more than just the love story." - Escapist Book Blog

“Once you tune in, it's hard to tune out.” - Hopeless Romantic Reviews

Bio: M. J. Roberts is a novel writer, screenwriter, and editor. Roberts has written 20 novels, 30 short stories, movie screenplays, TV pilots, and non-fiction books, and has more than two million copies of her stories in circulation.



Book Info: Rock Hard Series: https://bit.ly/MJRoberts-RHSeries

To get more information on Marc Cordray’s immune system failure /immune compromised COVID and kidney transplant journey, hard of hearing adjustments, and how his wife turned those tragedies into successes in the Rock Hard series, contact: mjrobertswriter@gmail.com

Rock Hard books inspired by sick musician to become a new series?