Accelerating Climate and Air Quality Actions through Athletics

The unique part of this session will involve the sharing of real-life testimonies by a world leading elite athlete on the impact of and athletes’ role in the mitigation of air pollution and climate change. It will also come up with recommendations on how the sports community can partner with governments, science organizations, and other stakeholders to specifically address the challenges of air pollution and climate change, and contribute to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 75/18 on Sports as an enabler for sustainable development.

The session is designed to be interactive and participatory, with the engagement of the audience as a key part of it. It will start with introductory remarks by the President of Athletics Kenya, followed by a short film showcasing athletics involvement in air quality and activities under the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Actions Framework. Polling of key issues will be done using the Slido platform, to be followed by a Keynote Speech by the Minister responsible for Sports of the Kenya Government. This will precede a testimonial by a top ranking elite athlete. Thereafter, an open discussion will follow where a global audience will be invited to participate in a discussion with the speakers to generate recommendations. It will end with closing remarks by the President of Athletics Kenya.