Decorative Lighting Market Size, Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

Decorative lighting, also known as accent lighting, refers to a layer of interior illumination used to increase the aesthetic appeal of the space and highlight its best architectural features.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Decorative Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on decorative lighting industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global decorative lighting market reached a value of US$ 38.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.4 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.70% during 2022-2027.

Decorative lighting enhances the beauty of enclosed spaces, homes, and outdoor spaces. This type of lighting can highlight various models, objects, and paintings in rooms and halls while enhancing the overall aesthetics of rooms. It is made of fluorescent, incandescent, and LED, emitting bright or faded lights of different colors. It is available in various styles, shapes, and colors, among others, due to which it is extensively deployed in residential and commercial spaces.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing influence of social media influencers and various home décor web series on consumers. In line with this, the shifting focus of some famous designers toward decorative lighting has streamlined their application in homes, shops, malls, libraries, hotels, spas, parlors, restaurants, and washrooms. Furthermore, manufacturers are innovating decorative lightings that serve both style and functionality. Apart from this, product modification by designers and their adoption by high-end clients is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for LED decorative lighting due to its cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the growing use of smart lighting systems operated through voice control is strengthening the market. Additionally, the trend of interior design in both domestic and commercial buildings is propelling the market growth of decorative lighting.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Bridgelux Inc

Crest LED Lighting

Fagerhults Belysning AB

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Ideal Industries Inc.

Maxim Lighting

Nichia Corporation

Osram Licht AG (ams AG)

Signify Holding

Decorative Lighting Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, light source, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Chandelier

Pendant

Sconce

Flush Mount

Ceiling Mount

Wall Mount

Others

Breakup by Light Source:

LED

Fluorescent

Incandescent

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

