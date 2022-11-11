Open Call for 2023 Creative Lab Hawaii Music Immersive Program Applications

Posted on Nov 11, 2022 in News

For Immediate Release: November 11, 2022

HONOLULU—Creative Lab Hawaii (CLH), founded by the Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism’s (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division (CID) to accelerate new business and monetize opportunities for Hawaii’s creative entrepreneurs is accepting applications for the 2023 Creative Lab Hawaii Music Immersive (CLHMI) program. CLMHI focuses on Hawaii singer songwriters looking to advance opportunities in licensing their works for global media and entertainment content. Applications will be accepted from November 15 through December 15, 2022.

Submissions for the weeklong intensive and follow on mentoring are reviewed by a panel of industry leaders, managed by the non-profit Hawaii Songwriters Festival under the direction of Charles Brotman. CLHMI selected fellows are mentored by top music supervisors, music placement companies, entertainment industry leaders and music producers to collaborate on compositions for licensing of their works for specific TV, film, advertising, promotion, and new media projects.

Under the direction of GRAMMY and Na Hoku Hanohano Award recipient Charles M. Brotman, CLHMI will provide songwriters with the opportunity to co-write and produce for specific TV, advertising, and/or media projects each day of the immersive while working alongside world-class music supervisors, producers, songwriters, and executives.

Up to 12 applicants will be selected to participate in the 2023 CLHMI program, based on an evaluation process by a panel of industry experts. “We are looking for a diverse group of serious songwriters who can hold their own during intensive co-writing sessions and who will truly understand the benefit of the unparalleled level of industry access and mentoring,” said Charles Brotman.

“Hawaii’s performers, songwriters and producers are gaining new tools to navigate the world of licensing a global media product. The CLHMI program is just another venue to support the tremendous talent we have in Hawaii as well as fostering opportunities for our entrepreneurs that will further fuel Hawaii’s creative economy,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney.

CLHMI builds a bridge for local musicians to build business relationships, partner with composers and songwriters and work with industry insiders to leverage their talent for licensing and royalties from original works placed in television series, feature films, videogames, and new media.

“The Creative Lab Hawaii experience provides creatives with the skills required to understand the value of licensing, publishing and intellectual property protection,” explains Georja Skinner, chief officer Creative Industries Division and founder of the CLH Program. “By cultivating industry know how to compose and license original songs for the global film, TV, streaming or advertising, participants are able to expand revenue channels for their talents.”

To receive an application packet, please contact Charles M. Brotman at [email protected]. All materials must be submitted in PDF format and applications are due no later than December 15, 2022.

# # #

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawaii’s Creative Economy. Through initiatives, program development, and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawaii’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries.

About Creative Lab Hawaii Program (CLH)

The Creative Lab Hawaii Program was founded in 2012 by the Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic, Development and Tourism (DBEDT)’s Creative Industries Division to accelerate the growth of Hawaii’s creative entrepreneurs through immersive, hands-on training in broadband/new media, producing, screenwriting, interactive media, music and indigenous storytelling. The CLH Program, a key facet of Hawaii’s creative economy, is developing an ecosystem to increase export, attract investment and build the State’s creative entrepreneurial capacity in media and music. The CLH Program features three program components: 1) Immersive Programs; 2) Ideation Workshops; and 3) Public Keynotes. Website: creativelab.hawaii.gov

Connect to Creative Lab Hawaii on social media for the latest updates, insights, and content via:

Facebook: Creative Lab Hawaii – facebook.com/creativelabHawaii/

Twitter: CreativeLabHI – www.twitter.com/creativelabhi

IG: CreativeLabHI – www.instagram.com/creativelabhi

Media Contacts:

Georja Skinner

Division Chief, Creative Industries Division

Department of Business, Economic Development &Tourism

808-586-2590

creativelab.hawaii.gov

Charlene Chan

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 824-0134

dbedt.hawaii.gov

Christine Matsuda

Pa‘akai Communications

808-321-2473