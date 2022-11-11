Submit Release
The Black Broadband Summit Highlights Minnesota's Digital Divide

The Black Broadband summit logo

The Black broadband Summit aims to close the digital divide in Minnesota

Internet providers in the twin cities have been engaging in digital redlining for decades. The Black Broadband Summit demands digital redlining stop.

It is long past time for us to make technology that works for us. Each year that passes, our children fall further behind educationally. Our families need us to step into this moment. ”
— Ini Augustine
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In lower-income communities like Cedar-Riverside, CenturyLink only offers internet service of 10 megabits per second, which isn’t really even broadband. Internet providers in the twin cities have been engaging in digital redlining for decades. This November 17th from 10 AM-3 Pm, the inaugural Black Broadband Summit is launching a community-led mission. Join us to discuss our communities' shared experiences around the lack of access to internet & technology. Together, we will tell our stories of digital inequity, and Organize for Community Empowerment. We’ll develop solutions to the barriers that exist, & prepare for a future without them.

“It is long past time for us to make technology that works for us. Each year that passes, our children fall further behind educationally, & the places we live become less safe. Our families need us to step into this moment. I hope you can join us, & our mission to take urgent action to close the digital divide.”
Ini Augustine, Executive Director, Project Nandi

The Black Broadband Summit will be a revolutionary event in the Twin Cities, the first of its kind. This event is generously sponsored by Global Entrepreneurship Week Minnesota and Nexus Community Partners, AM 950, Voqal,& The Minneapolis foundation.

We will be creating the first black-run, black-owned internet cooperative in the Twin Cities. Our ISP will be designed and run by the people most impacted by the digital divide. The summit is open to everyone with an interest in creating accessible, community-led solutions to the digital divide. Tickets are available at www.blackbroadbandsummit.com

About The Black Broadband Summit
The Black Broadband Summit is a product of the community work Technologist Computers has done through Project Nandi. Project Nandi helps families of color by providing laptops, food, tech support, and connectivity services. For more information, visit blackbroadbandsummit.com

Ini Augustine
ini@technologist.computer

Ini Augustine
Technologist computers
+ + 16513009093
