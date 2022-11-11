Silver State Film Festival 2022 Welcomes Filmmakers to Las Vegas this Fall

Silver State Film Festival 2022 Silver State Film Festival Las Vegas 2022

Silver State Film Festival Screens over 150 independent films in Las Vegas at Century Orleans 18 and XD.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the crisp fall weather upon us, filmmakers and film aficionados traveled to Las Vegas to enjoy the much anticipated “Silver State Film Festival” which ran from October 27th -30th at the “Century Orleans 18 and XD Movie Theater at The Orleans Hotel & Casino”. This year’s festival started off with a lively kick-off party at “Fridays” in The Orleans on Wednesday, October 26th, and continued with the festival commencing on Thursday, October 27th at the theater. “We had a wonderful turnout with over 150 independent films from around the world ,our turnout continues to grow every year and the festival is gaining more recognition on the international film festival circuit”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. “Having the festival at this grand theater for indie films adds to the excitement of the movie-going experience for everyone”, added Jon Gursha. The festival was followed by an awards show at The Orleans with over 95 film and screenplay awards.

The “Silver State Film Festival'' now in its fifth year, proudly brings together many of the world’s most talented independent filmmakers to screen their works at high-quality theaters. A complete program of the films screened at the festival is available on the official festival website, silver statefilmfestival.com. Filmmakers can submit for the next film festival on our website https://www.silverstatefilmfestival.com/submissions via Film Freeway link for film and screenplay submissions.

Some of the highlighted films and screenplays are "DIAMOND MAGIC", Screenplay by Walter Bauer; "DIVORCE A LOVE STORY", Directed by Greg Homan; "FAITH", Directed by Tajoura Davis, Screenplay by Tom Anastasi (Coming in 2023); "FEAR ABIDES, NIGHTLY GLISTENS", Directed by Mark Solter; "GIMME SHELTER PART 3", Screenplay by Kevin O’Neal AKA Dave Davidson; "JOURNALISM 101", Directed by Michael Lopez; "ON MY SPECIAL DAY", Directed by Leilani Amour Arenzana; "SPOTS", Directed by Tammy Salzl; "ST. MARTIN OF TOURS", Directed by Tony & Julie DiMurro; "STORAGE", Directed by Colin Francis Costello; "SUPERNATURAL SURVEYORS", Directed by Electra Tyll; "THE ROMANIAN INCIDENT", Written and Directed by Simon King; "THIS BRIGHT WORLD", Directed by Kyle Garrett Stevens; "WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE A NUDE MODEL, WONDERHUSSY", Directed by Mike Mayhan, "WHICH SUBWAY", Directed by Jean Jonasson; "WINTER LOCKDOWN", Directed by Catherine Phillips; and "YANANTIN", Directed by Glenda G. Delgado.

Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival located in Las Vegas. The festival prides itself in providing a platform for indie Producers, Writers, Directors, Actors and filmmakers from around the world in high quality screening environments. The Silver State Film Festival is a registered trademark. Silver State Film Festival was Founded by Jon Gursha and Co-Founded By Peter Greene For more information please visit silverstatefilmfestival.com