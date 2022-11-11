Submit Release
VinFast selects Shell Recharge Solutions to offer at-home charge points to European customers

VIETNAM, November 11 -  

HÀ NỘI – VinFast, the premium Vietnamese battery electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer and Shell Recharge Solutions on November 10 announced a new collaboration to supply advanced at-home charging equipment and services to VinFast customers in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

The collaboration supports both VinFast’s entrance as a major EV manufacturer in the European market and Shell Recharge Solutions’ mission to enable cleaner transportation for everyone, driving the way towards a lower-carbon future.

VinFast customers will be able to conveniently order charging equipment and installation from Shell Recharge Solutions using the VinFast app. The VinFast app is designed to provide clarity and reassurance, guiding customers through a potentially unfamiliar EV purchasing process. The ability to deliver a simple and effective customer journey, as well as a strong future technology roadmap, makes Shell Recharge Solutions the ideal partner to VinFast’s digital-centric approach to the market.

Shell Recharge Solutions charge points include functionalities such as scheduled charging and remote charging management, which will become increasingly important as more widespread EV adoption influences power demand and grid operation. The two companies are committed to jointly exploring the development of advanced energy services that will benefit the future needs of VinFast customers.

Currently, VinFast’s VF8 and VF9 are being offered to European customers on a reservation basis. VinFast announced its plan to open more than 50 VinFast Stores across France, Germany, and the Netherlands, beginning by the end of 2022. The EVs will be available with Shell Recharge charge points when they go on sale in the market. — VNS

