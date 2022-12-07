Submit Release
Strong Interactive Partners with Beyond Art to Unveil 3D-AR Masterworks During Art Basel

Excellent event and truly transformational technology... very impressed in every sense!”
— George Levy, Chairman of the Blockchain Institute of Technology
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 2nd, Jonathan Herman co-produced an exclusive Art Basel gathering to launch Beyond Art - a partnership between Strong Interactive, Patricia Munoz & Belén Ribas to convert original master artwork into limited-edition 3D-AR NFTs. The event featured an Augmented Reality exhibition of original paintings from Frida Kahlo, Vincent Van Gogh, Jean Michel Basquiat and César Galicia - which will soon be available as limited edition NFTs. Strong Interactive has converted more than $40 Million worth of original artwork so far into Augmented Reality digital assets, viewable with mobile devices and smart glasses to be released by Apple, Samsung and others.

"This technology offers high net worth families and individuals the capability to create income from a typically illiquid asset. Safely being able to monetize the art you love is a win-win." - Pedro Villari, Bank Executive & Licensed Wealth Manager

The event also featured art exhibits by Fernando Cuétara and Laurent Proneur, along with a special piano performance by two-time Grammy-winner Tony Pérez. Attendees included professional art buyers, gallery owners, business executives, foundation heads, and blockchain leaders - hosted by Parsiani Real Estate at the future site of the Aria Reserve.

Follow Twitter.com/Strong_Interact for more information about Beyond Art’s 3D-AR Masterworks, future exhibitions, and other collaborations.

ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN - http://JonathanMHerman.com

ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE

Strong Interactive is trailblazing the strategic utilization of mixed reality content, blockchain protocols, global e-commerce, and tokenization - having founded/incubated five start-up ventures since 2016 with tremendous success. According to Crunchbase, the leading international business database, these companies have earned top rankings in the following categories:

> Globally - #1 Collectibles Company; #1 Augmented Reality Startup; #1 Semantic Web ("Web 3") Company
> United States - #1 Sports Startup; #3 Digital Entertainment Company; #5 NFT Company
> Latin America - #2 E-Commerce Platform; #2 Digital Marketing Company

Bocazon.com was voted "2021 Startup of the Year" in Miami Beach (by Hackernoon) and Baller Mixed Reality was awarded the "Most Pioneering NFT Collectibles Company" of 2022 (by Wealth & Finance Magazine). Based on these achievements, Crunchbase ranks Jonathan Herman, Strong Interactive's Principal, among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States and Top 20 Founders globally.

Strong Interactive also provides custom B2B solutions for companies seeking to leverage new technologies and position their brands ahead of the Web 3 curve to maximize long-term engagement.

