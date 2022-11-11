Metaverse Insider Launches Inaugural Market Report

Marking one year since its launch, Metaverse Insider is launching its first-ever market report on their website.

Metaverse Insider's Inaugural Report focuses on several key market components, including core enabling technologies and the industry's most promising sectors.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse Insider has announced its inaugural metaverse market report. Metaverse Insider launched in November 2021, providing current news and in-depth market analysis of the fast-evolving metaverse industry. Marking one year since its launch, Metaverse Insider is launching its first-ever market report after one year of researching the market landscape and interacting with market leaders.

The Metaverse Insider Market Report focuses on the key components of the metaverse market, including VR headsets, blockchain technology, and the concept behind the metaverse. The report traces historical events that led to core metaverse-enabling technologies’ development. Moreover, the report discusses the current state of these technologies and predicts which metaverse-enabling components will have the most significant impact in the next year. This report has been sponsored by 3GEN, a startup which helps brands design and deploy Web3 products and services.

Metaverse Insider helps clients develop their metaverse projects through their market intelligence data and helps grow their reach through their extensive network. Metaverse Insider will continue to publish reports, in-depth explanatory articles, and interviews with metaverse leaders. To keep up with the Metaverse market, please subscribe to the Metaverse Insider newsletter.