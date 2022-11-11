Bobby Borg, Acclaimed Author/Musician, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST MUSICIAN PERSONAL FINANCE BOOK - 2022”

“We're honored to include Bobby Borg and his book Personal Finance for Musicians into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Borg, Acclaimed Author/Musician, and his book Personal Finance for Musicians wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST MUSICIAN PERSONAL FINANCE BOOK - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Bobby Borg and his book Personal Finance for Musicians into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

Are musicians tired of living paycheck-to-paycheck, being broke and in debt, and watching everyone else become independently wealthy? Well, they have come to the right place. Many musicians will admit they know little about personal finance.

In Personal Finance for Musicians, music industry and finance experts Bobby Borg and Britt Halsey coach how to:

-Make and save money

-Increase your credit score

-Protect yourself from identity theft

-Get out of debt

-Understand investment apps

-Invest responsibly

-Protect your assets

-Build a “freedom fund” for the future

-Limit your tax liability

-And so much more…

With step-by-step action tips and short digestible chapters that can be read in any order, this book is presented in a no-nonsense, easy-to-read style that any musician can grasp. The objective is to educate and inspire musicians, without intimidating, or even worse—boring them. Let this book be the go to guide on how to achieve financial success today.