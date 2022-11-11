BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF GREATER LA CELEBRATED THE 2022 ‘THE BIG NIGHT OUT’ GALA

Jennifer Garner, Meredith O'Sullivan and Sherry Lansing attend the 2022 BBBS 2022 Big Night Out Gala Lauren Plichta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles and Jennifer Garner

HONOREES INCLUDED MEREDITH O’SULLIVAN, TROY CARTER, JHOANNA ALBA & ANDY GRAMMER WHO HELPED RAISE OVER $2 MILLION DOLLARS OVER LAST FEW YEARS

It’s been a pleasure being a mentor and a friend to Jhonnna . I’m so proud of you. You always are seeking to get better and better today even though you’ve been so successful after many years.” — Earvin “Magic” Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) honored outstanding members of the Los Angeles community at ‘The Big Night Out, ’ gala Thursday, November 10 at Neuehouse Hollywood. This year‘s in-person event honored Meredith O’Sullivan, Co-Founder, & Co-CEO, The LEDE Company, with the Sherry Lansing Award presented by Jennifer Garner; Andy Grammer, singer, songwriter, and producer, who virtually accepted the Defender of Potential Award, Jhoanna Alba, CEO/Founder Alba Legacy and Fashion Designer, who received the Trailblazer Award.

Jhoanna’s mentor, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, participated virtually with a special video message. Troy Carter, founder & CEO of Venice Music received the Walt Disney Man of the Year Award. BBBSLA Junior Board Co-Chair Jerome Caldwell and his "little brother" Jaylen was presented the National Big Brother & Little Brother of the Year Award by Former NFL Bengals wide receiver and Oscar Winner Matthew A. Cherry. The “Big Night Out” Gala benefits youth facing adversity from underserved communities in Los Angeles by providing and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships.

Sherry Lansing began the presentation by introducing Actress Jennifer Garner and Kalis Coleman who presented the first honoree, Meredith O’Sullivan with the Sherry Lansing Award. Upon accepting her honor, O’Sullivan addressed her mentee Kalis Coleman by saying, “From the moment I met you and when I was first introduced to and read your essay, I heard the confident voice of a young woman who knew exactly how to rise to the occasion. Through Big Brothers Big Sisters Los Angeles, it is profoundly humbling to be associated with you, Sheri Lansing. My deepest thanks to you to all for allowing us to have a seat at the table.”

Jhoanna Alba, CEO/Founder Alba Legacy and Fashion Designer, received the Trailblazer Award by her mentor, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who participated virtually with a special video message.

“It’s been a pleasure being a mentor and a friend to Jhonnna since the first day I met her,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson.” When I needed shoes, socks, and ties, she brought quality ties and socks and shoes. One day I told her she should own her own company and she did the research. I’m so proud of you. You always are seeking to get better and better today even though you’ve been so successful after many years.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my soul for this Defender of Potential Award,” said Andy Grammer. “It’s been sweet to work with all of you. I really understand the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters to be the people that show up for those who don’t have someone to show up for them. That is important work. When you think about what the world needs, that might just be at the top of the list.”

Each year BBBS recognizes two incredible Bigs who have gone above and beyond being in serving as great mentors to their littles and partnering with BBBSLA to further the mission. This year’s big sister of the year is BBBSLA Junior Board Co-Chair Jerome Caldwell, and his "little brother" Jaylen were presented the National Big Brother & Little Brother of the Year Award by Former NFL Bengals wide receiver and Oscar Winner Matthew A. Cherry.

“I called Jaylen a ‘gentle giant,” said BBBSLA Junior Board Co-Chair Jerome Caldwell. “He has grown physically over the years but he’s just a good-hearted kid. When it was time for us to have our “match” interview it was big brother love at first sight. We have a bond and a brotherhood.”

“We went to the park, and he (Jerome) bought a lot of equipment like basketball and football,” explained Jaylen. “It was fun because I have two sisters and didn’t really get the little brother or big brother but now, I have a someone I can really call my big brother. I’m happy and thankful that I met Jerome.”

Lauren Plichta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles introduced Troy Carter, Jr., who presented the Walt Disney Philanthropists of the Year Award to his father Troy Carter, someone who demonstrated a high standard of excellence in his professional accomplishments, personal humanitarianism and has made a significant impact in the areas of youth empowerment.

“I want to thank Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern California. This organization is rooted in mentorship. I found my first mentors Will Smith and James Lasiter who showed me that the world was bigger than my block,“ Carter remarked.

This year’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles “The Big Night Out Gala,“ sponsors included Shamrock Holdings, The LEDE Company, Apple TV+, City National Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Warner Music Group, Bad Robot Productions, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, CIT, Amazon, Disney, Mar Vista Investment Partners, The Smidt Foundation, The Sherry Lansing Foundation, SoundCloud, Union Bank, AquaHydrate and One Hope Wine as well as many other partners and donors helping to raise over $2 million in the last few years.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives, for the better, forever. Many of the youth in this program come from extremely challenging circumstances at home, at school or in their neighborhood, yet they have enormous potential. BBBSLA volunteer mentors accept the mission to be Defenders of Potential. With the support of their mentors, these students are beating the odds in BIG ways – many of them being the first in their family to go to college. 96% of the youth who have a Big Brother or Big Sister are graduating from high school and 94% of them are going on to pursue higher education. Founded by Walt Disney and Meredith Willson in 1955, BBBSLA is a leading non-profit in the Los Angeles community and one of the largest youth mentoring organizations in Southern California. To learn more, visit www.BBBSLA.org.