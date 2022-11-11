EMU Commemorates Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) commemorated the founder of the Turkish Republic, Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on the occasion of the 84th anniversary of his demise with a Memorial Ceremony held in front of the EMU Atatürk Monument on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at 08:45. Present at the ceremony were EMU Board of Trustees (BOT) President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Board of Trustees member Anıl Kaya, Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy and Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, academic and administrative Staff and students. Within the scope of the program, a wreath was laid on the Atatürk Monument by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın. Then, 10 November Statement was read by EMU-ATAUM President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk.

Cyprus Turkish Community Followed Atatürk’s Line

In his speech, Assistant Prof. Dr. Göktürk said the following “There are leaders in history who are immortal. They are reborn every day with their achievements for humanity. With their high ideals, thoughts and principles, they continue to guide and live in the thoughts and hearts of people.On the anniversary of the day we bid farewell to such a leader, the leader of our national war of independence, the founder of the modern Turkish Republic, and the unique statesperson, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, we bow respectfully before his great memory.

Stating that the Turkish Cypriot community has taken Atatürk’s words “Freedom and independence are my character” as their guide, Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk also added that the Cypriot Community saw Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as a savior and followed his line. In this framework, the Turkish Cypriot nation accepted the reform movements that Atatürk put into practice in the Republic of Turkey simultaneously, without coercion. Together with the free and independent Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, established 39 years ago, it has shown at every opportunity that the same community is determined to keep Atatürk’s principles and reforms alive forever.

“The Supreme Guide in Life is Science.”

After Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk’s speech, the ceremony continued with a moment of silence at 09:05 and the singing of the National Anthem. At 09:10 a.m., EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın gave a speech. In his speech, he stated that on the 84th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's passing into eternity, we came together to commemorate our Grteat Leader with respect and longing. Stating that Atatürk lit the Torch of National Struggle with the Turkish nation on 19 May 1919, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized that the Great Leader saved the country from the enemy with great sacrifices and established the modern, contemporary Republic of Turkey.

Stating that EMU will be completing its 43rd year as the TRNC's first university in higher education, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that, as a state university, they have adopted the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's statement "The Supreme Guide in Life is Science " and that EMU continues its development in the path of science in an increasing fashion each passing year. Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Hocanın reminded the famous statement of Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk: “Seeing me does not necessarily mean seeing my face. If you understand and feel my ideas and my feelings, that is enough”. Continuing to address the students, Prof. Dr. Hocanın said “You are the future of our countries. Understanding Mustafa Kemal Atatürk well and walking towards the future he showed us means walking towards a modern, contemporary and peaceful future.

The biggest quality of Atatürk was that he was always together with the Turkish nation. Although he is not with us physically at the moment, he is surely with us with his ideas and thoughts, which will prevail forever. We will continue to keep Atatürk's ideas alive and pass his legacy on to the future generations. We commemorate the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who devoted his entire life to the future of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish Nation, with respect, love and great longing. May his soul rest under eternal light."

After the speeches, a music concert was held by the choir of EMU Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department, Music Teaching Program students as part of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s commemoration program. At 09:30, the opening of an exhibition titled “Atatürk and Atatürk’s Photos in the Press of 1938” was held in the Central Lecture Halls Building Lobby.