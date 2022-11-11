Submit Release
“Fanatik” Theater Play Staged at EMU

The “EMU Art Days” organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate and EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya with the contributions of the Public Relations and Media Directorate ended with a theater play titled “Fanatik” that was held on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 at 19:30 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, art-lovers and EMU students attended the event.

Written by Michael Önder and directed by Çağrı Şensoy, the play was staged by Neslihan Arslan, Nurhan Özenen and Salih Bademci. The theater play told the comedy of a family who find themselves in conflict with each other while trying to do what is best for their young children. Audience watched the play with great interest. At the end of the event, EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu presented a plaque of appreciation and flowers to the artists.

