Fintech Provider Intrinio Expands Product Offering for US Stock Prices Silver Plan

Intrinio’s US Stock Prices Silver Plan now offers 15-min delayed SIP prices.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service financial data provider and technology partner Intrinio is pleased to announce the expansion of their US Stock Prices API. The stock prices API already offers an abundance of data, but the addition of affordable, low-restriction, delayed SIP data feed will be a powerful upgrade for fintech app developers.

This upgraded plan built by Intrinio’s team of developers and licensing experts now includes 15-min delayed SIP prices for just $500/mo. The US Stock Prices Silver Plan update will benefit many fintech innovators including app developers, quants, retail traders, and more who need stock prices on their website, terminal, or trading application. Along with this upgrade, the US Stock Prices data feed still includes other valuable features including security reference data, historical intraday equity prices, and the option to add real-time SIP snap quotes for brokerages.

The EOD, tick, real-time, and delayed API solutions provide convenience for users as they can be integrated without expensive exchange fees or display limitations. Intrinio’s Stock Prices Silver Plan is now the most affordable 15-minute delayed SIP solution on the market, with unmatched quality, delivery, and simplicity. Subscribers will also receive support from Intrinio’s technical customer success team through their ticketing system, live chat and email support, and comarketing and promotional initiatives.

If interested in the US Stock Prices Silver Plan, Intrinio encourages potential users to request a consultation from real experts who can help set up a free trial and start powering their platforms with industry-leading data.

About the Company:
Intrinio is a full-service financial data and technology partner with a mission to power the innovators defining the future of finance through modern data technologies. This means automating the data supply chain with advanced infrastructure and machine learning, delivering high-quality data through cutting-edge tools designed for developers and engineers, and getting it all in the hands of people who are challenging the system. By focusing on foundational data products such as stock market data and fundamentals, Intrinio is able to provide high-quality data, innovative tools, and premium support to its clients.

Rachel Carpenter
Intrinio
+ 1-727-310-0609
rcarpenter@intrinio.com

