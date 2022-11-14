EvidenceCare Partners with Williamson Medical Center to Launch Clinical Software
EvidenceCare announced a partnership with Williamson Medical Center to develop two clinical decision support products in MEDITECH Expanse.
We are always looking for innovative ways to equip our physicians... The partnership with EvidenceCare will ensure that our doctors have easy access within the EHR to the best clinical insights.”BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvidenceCare, a local healthcare tech company, announced a new partnership with Williamson Medical Center (WMC) to deliver real-time clinical insight to physicians inside the Electronic Health Record (EHR).
— Bradley Bullock, M.D., Hospitalist Program Officer of WMC
Two of EvidenceCare’s innovative decision support products, AdmissionCare and CareGauge, will be developed in Williamson Medical Center’s instance of MEDITECH Expanse for physicians to use directly in their EHR workflow. Already live in other health system’s EHR systems, this will be the first instance of AdmissionCare and CareGauge in MEDITECH Expanse.
“Our products are reshaping the landscape of clinical decision support software, but we couldn’t do it without partners like Williamson Medical Center to deliver it in specific EHR systems,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “We’re grateful to play a part in hospitals like WMC being more efficient in their care delivery.”
AdmissionCare streamlines the admission process for physicians by putting the criteria for bed status determinations directly in the EHR, reducing the time and money required to fix mistakes later by the revenue cycle and utilization management teams.
CareGauge gives physicians a real-time view of how their care decisions for a patient compare to locally benchmarked patients with that same condition, reducing care variation and unnecessary cost.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to equip our physicians to deliver the best care possible,” said Bradley Bullock, M.D., Hospitalist Program Officer of Williamson Medical Center. “The partnership with EvidenceCare will ensure that our doctors have easy access within the EHR to the best clinical insights.”
“WMC has already been a great partner through the process of mapping the development and integration requirements, and we’re excited to see the impact of our partnership,” said Brian Fengler, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of EvidenceCare. “Doctors don’t want more invasive tools, which is why EvidenceCare designed our products to be integrated in physician workflows to empower physicians, not limit them.”
---
ABOUT EVIDENCECARE
EvidenceCare is a unique clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated platform that optimizes clinician workflows to deliver better patient care, reduce hospital costs, and capture more revenue. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based care and measurable outcomes. To learn more visit www.evidence.care
ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER
Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 60 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.
Spencer Holleman
EvidenceCare
marketing@evidence.care
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
EvidenceCare's CareGauge Product Explainer Video