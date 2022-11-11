Governor Newsom Proclaims Veterans Day 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 11, 2022, as “Veterans Day” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below.

PROCLAMATION



Each November 11th, we pay our respects and offer our thanks to those who served in the United States military to defend our freedoms and our way of life. The time-honored tribute we celebrate as Veterans Day began more than a century ago, but how we show veterans our respect today is as important as ever.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I came to an end after four brutal years of fighting. One year later, America dedicated November 11th as Armistice Day to celebrate the peace and the veterans who fought to make the world a safer place. In 1938, Congress established Armistice Day as a legal holiday to honor those who fought in the “war to end all wars.” However, in the wake of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day in 1954 – a holiday to honor veterans of all wars from the past, present and future.

Today, California’s veterans number 1.6 million, the most of any state in the nation. These men and women are family, friends and patriots. They are represented across all of California’s diverse populations and in every facet of our society. Many have used what they learned in the military to benefit us all as civilians. They serve as elected officials and civic leaders, in public safety and as first responders. They are employees and employers who help to drive California’s world-class economy.

Other veterans aren’t so fortunate. Many bear the physical and emotional scars of war and service. Many are facing homelessness. They need assistance, and California is committed to serving them as they’ve served us. That is why this year, we initiated a $50 million California Veterans Health Initiative to support veteran mental health and suicide prevention. And this September, in partnership with the Legislature, we passed measures to advance a Southern California Veterans Cemetery in Orange County and to assist LGBTQ veterans discharged from the service under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in pursuing discharge upgrades to reestablish their eligibility for veterans benefits in California.

As many communities today observe the traditional parades, picnics and celebrations we have enjoyed over the decades, let us all recognize that the commitment and personal sacrifices that our veterans have made to defend our way of life command gratitude and respect each and every day of the year. As Americans and Californians, we have no higher duty than to ensure that our veterans are supported, connected and respected in their communities.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 11, 2022, as “Veterans Day.”IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 2nd day of November 2022.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State