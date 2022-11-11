Submit Release
Walk Away From Salt Creek Conservation Camp Apprehended

PASKENTA — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials apprehended a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Salt Creek Conservation Camp in Tehama County yesterday. Teo Raymond was apprehended at 4:30 p.m. in Paskenta, CA a couple miles from the camp. He was transported to the Sierra Conservation Center. He will be ineligible to participate in the fire camp program and his case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges. Teo Raymond was discovered missing at 10:30 p.m. during an evening head count. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search. Teo Raymond was received from Shasta County on May 2, 2022 and was sentenced to four years for two counts of first-degree burglary, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment with violence, and corporal injury.

