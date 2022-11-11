KPK's Biggest Tech Summit Brings Web3, Blockchain to Limelight

Metrix Tech Summit is a 3-day conference bringing collectively Pakistan's top tech startups, investors, innovators, and era specialists along with leaders from the general public and non-public sectors to pave the way for the destiny of Pakistan through the use of technology.

Metrix organized the Biggest Tech Summit in KPK of 2022 in collaboration with the KPK Government, Binance and Hazara University. The Summit began on Friday, Oct 28th, and lasted until Sunday, Oct 30th, 2022. Its mission was to emphasize the importance of Web3, Blockchain, and other unconventional technologies that can revamp businesses and boost the economic growth of the country.

The Metrix Tech Summit was co-organized by Hazara University and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was attended by thousands of tech enthusiasts, government officials, private company owners, entrepreneurs, and students of technology. According to data sourced from Metrix, over 30,000 attendees, as well as more than 80 world-class speakers and over 50 exhibitors have made appearances at the Metrix Tech Summit 2022.

The Summit was opened by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, who imparted the following:

“Globalization has completely revamped work due to the adoption of emerging technologies. It is crucial that our youth understands these new advancements (in technology) and use them for the betterment of society,” said Mr. Ahmed Ghani.

MNA & Preliminary Secretary Saleh Muhammad Khan also attended the event and praised the organizers for bringing thousands of brilliant minds under one roof.

In addition to featuring 80 speakers and 50 exhibitors, Metrix Tech Summit was also attended by 15 special guests with international renown. The Summit organized more than 50 workshops and over 50 speaker sessions in the window of three days. It was attended by Pakistan’s premier tech start-ups, investors, and business professionals.

The Vice-chancellor of Hazara University Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmad gave a briefing on the subject of Artificial Intelligence to the students and IT experts participating in the summit

Vice Chancellors of Abbottabad University, and Pak Austria University also attended the Summit on its third day, praising the activities held by the organizers. Pak Austria University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mohammad Mujahid imparted the following:

“The world is changing at a rapid pace. It is high time that the youth of Pakistan start understanding the dynamics and work for the betterment of the society vis a vis tech-led growth,” said Dr. Mujahid.

In a keynote session on Web3, Binance Growth Manager Hamza Khan spoke about web3 as emerging tech and said: “that such events should be of regular occurrence to develop an entrepreneurial mindset amongst the youth of Pakistan.” Binance was the Platinum Sponsor of the Metrix Tech Summit 2022.

Hassan Nisar, the founder of Metrix Tech Summit, emphasized the importance of learning emerging technologies “as they are the only way forward to get out of our current financial situation."

The Metrix Tech Summit was visited by more than 30,000 attendees; on the first day, it is estimated that approximately 18,000 people attended while over 12,000 attendees participated in the event on the second day. According to the officials organizing the Summit, it was the “biggest tech summit” of KPK in the Hazara region.

More information about Metrix Tech Summit is available on official website.

