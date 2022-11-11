The Dr. Erik Goluboff Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available in the United States

Students aspiring to become medical doctors in the future can now apply for the Dr. Erik Goluboff Scholarship for Medical Students in the United States. The scholarship is available for University and college students studying to become medical doctors. Students in high school who will attend a university in the United States and intend to pursue a medical career can also apply for a scholarship. A total prize of $1000 is to be awarded to the most deserving student based on a short essay on their reasons for pursuing this career and other biographical and educational data. A short essay of not more than 1000 words is the requirement for entry into the scholarship competition. The winner of the scholarship will be decided based on creativity and the content written. Along with the essay, eligible students are also requested to provide their names, email addresses, phone numbers, address, high school and graduation date, GPA, name of University currently enrolled in, and personal Bio. All responses should be submitted no later than June 15, 2023.

Education is the key to any successful career and medicine is not an exception. Education will not only equip you with the required knowledge but also the skills needed to succeed in your career. Although many students dare to dream to become doctors, not all can afford funds to pay for their higher education. This has forced students to work part-time to earn money for their education while others give up on their dreams. With the skyrocketing costs of education, many talented future doctors are left out. No one understands this more than Dr. Erik Goluboff. For that reason, he would like to reward one lucky student with a scholarship to ease their financial burden. He further hopes that his scholarship will open more opportunities for students to find help.

Dr. Erik Goluboff recently joined Genentech/Roche's drug development program as Principal Medical Lead, urologic cancers (bladder, kidney, prostate). After close to 30 years as an academic urologic oncologist, he had joined AstraZeneca in their late stage research and development efforts in bladder cancer as Global Clinical Product Lead Imfinzi (GU/Tumor Agnostic) in June 2020. He was then promoted to Global Clinical Head, Imfinzi (GU/Women's Cancers/Tumor Agnostic/Clinical Safety/Life Cycle). Previously, he was Professor of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He recently received an MBA at NYU's Stern School of Business, with specializations in corporate finance, financial instruments, and management. He was named valedictorian of his MBA class. Prior to that, he was Director of Urology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/The Allen Pavilion and a Professor of Clinical Urology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He is a board certified urologist and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a Magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia College of Columbia University and an Alpha Omega Alpha graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He did a year of general surgical residency at Johns Hopkins followed by surgery and urology residency training at Columbia. He then did a urologic oncology fellowship at Columbia, sponsored by a Valentine Fellowship from the New York Academy of Medicine and a Young Investigator Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology. During this fellowship, he had additional training in the diagnosis and treatment of urologic cancers such as prostate, bladder, kidney, penis and testis.

He has won many awards during almost 3 decades in urology, including the Young Investigator Award from the National Kidney Foundation, First Prize Laboratory Investigation-Valentine Essay Contest New York Academy of Medicine, Honorable Mention- Valentine Essay Contest New York Academy of Medicine, and a Pfizer Scholar in Urology Award (twice). He has been named Teacher of the Year by 3 different residency programs (Columbia 2003, Beth Israel 2012, Mount Sinai 2020) and has performed over 4000 major urologic oncologic surgeries. He has authored over 150 papers and participated in clinical trials for new drugs for urologic disorders.

Having enjoyed success, Dr. Erik Goluboff understands how the right education can boost someone’s career. He would like to give back to the next generation of doctors by rewarding one deserving student with a scholarship fund. All eligible are encouraged to apply and use this scholarship opportunity to earn money for their education. Students interested in the scholarship should visit Dr. Goluboff's official scholarship website to apply.

