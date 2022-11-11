No Mama Left Behind: Not Your Average Podcast for Moms
Dr. Marcy Crouch, PT, DPT, WCS, and Alyson Hempsey, MSW, are on a mission to educate women about birth, postpartum recovery, and mental health.
The notion of intrusive thoughts may seem scary, but the truth is, everyone experiences them.”AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrusive thoughts— a strange, disturbing idea or a troubling image that pops into your mind, seem to come out of nowhere, and can cause a lot of stress, especially for new moms. And, the more someone tries not to think about it, the harder it is to push the thought away.
According to motherhood wellness expert Alyson Hempsey, MSW, co-host of No Mama Left Behind The Podcast™, “intrusive thoughts are completely normal.” In fact, they are so common, many mental health experts claim that close to 100% of the general population experience them (https://www.anxietycanada.com/articles/strange-thoughts-2/). According to Alyson, “in the mental health field, we believe this is because women are afraid to mention to their healthcare provider that they are experiencing them. But, they are extremely common.”
Alyson, along with her co-host Dr. Marcy Crouch, a women’s health expert and pelvic floor physical therapist, discuss their own experiences with intrusive thoughts in one of their most downloaded podcast episodes, No That Knife Isn’t Going to Fly Off The Counter and Hurt Your Baby, one of over 70 episodes they have published about motherhood topics.
Not Your Average Podcast
On No Mama Left Behind™, “we talk about it all. Nothing is off the table,” says Dr. Marcy.
“The notion of intrusive thoughts may seem scary, but the truth is, everyone experiences them,” according to Alyson, “and so often moms come to us believing that they are crazy and alone, and that is just so far from the truth.”
Both experts in their fields, Dr. Marcy Crouch and Alyson Hempsey, combine humor along with their own expertise in an effort to educate and empower women from all walks of life.
“It is really important to us that all moms feel supported, and relatable, because we’ve all been there before,” says Dr. Marcy, “we get why moms wouldn’t want to share their experiences, but we want them to know that they are never alone.”
A Topic For Everyone
On No Mama Left Behind The Podcast™, Dr. Marcy and Alyson talk in depth about common postpartum topics including pelvic floor issues, signs of postpartum mental health issues, and relationship concerns.
Through their podcast, Dr. Marcy and Alyson have connected with many women and mothers who are too embarrassed to discuss issues they are experiencing. Since the hosts talk so openly and freely about topics like constipation, hemorrhoids, and other “taboo” issues, their listeners feel like they can connect and reach out to them.
“We get a lot of messages from listeners thanking us for talking about these topics, because they had no idea,” said Alyson. “We want moms to know, we see them, we hear them, and they are not alone.”
Combining Humor and Truth
As moms themselves, both Dr. Marcy and Alyson know how important it is to take care of your mental health during motherhood. According to Alyson, “laughing really is some of the best medicine out there.” And, with episode titles such as, “How not to lose your sh*t when your kid loses theirs,” and “No, that knife isn’t going to fly off the counter and hurt your baby,” they are able to discuss serious topics in a way that are relatable to women and mothers.
In addition to the podcast, both women have active social media profiles and a series of engaging and comedic videos on their respective Instagram accounts, @TheDownThereDoc and @TheHonestPeach, where they have amassed more than 25 million views.
Next Steps for Mamas
Women interested in learning more about mental and pelvic floor health have allies in Dr. Marcy and Alyson. “If we can heal the moms, we can heal the world,” said Alyson. Together they have created a community where mothers can come together to share their experiences, ask questions without judgment, so that they can feel prepared and empowered during pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.
