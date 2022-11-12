Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Sweetest Pre-Thanksgiving Happy Hour Taco Party
Recruiting for Good created the perfect for party for sweet talented professionals, who love work, street tacos, and their mom; Grateful to Party for Good.
Come Party for Good, Meet (me) The Whitest Mexican North of the Border...and Enjoy LA's Best Tacos!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals they love and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to Party for Good, me too, join me for the tastiest social hour in LA. I will be wearing a hat that says 'Are You Saucy!' Did you recently land a sweet job, get a promotion, or doing meaningful work in the community...Come celebrate life and Feel Grateful to Party for Good!"
It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Pre-Thanksgiving One Hour Taco Party on Friday November 18th, 2022.
Limited space is available RSVP(at)ASweetDayinLA(dot)com to reserve your spot and Party at Tu Madre a brand new Mexican Restaurant in Santa Monica; enjoy LA's Best Street Tacos. One Hour Taco Party 5pm to 6pm. Come on time or you'll miss all the fun.
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards), and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a scholarship so a girl in the community can travel.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Love to Celebrate Mom and Party for Good? We do too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards; Celebrate Mother's Day in LA with Your Daughter (or BFF) enjoy (Beauty+Foodie+Shopping Reward) and help support We Use Our Voice for Good a local sweet work program preparing girls for life (Donation Given by Recruiting for Good) to learn how to earn your Mother's Day Party for Good visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com; must participate before December 31st, 2022.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
