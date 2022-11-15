The Association of Certified Gaming Compliance Specialists Launches Certified Gaming Compliance Specialist Certification
The certification program will provide casino employees with the skills and knowledge to effectively combat money laundering and other compliance-related issuesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Certified Gaming Compliance Specialists has announced the launch of the Certified Gaming Compliance Specialist (CGCS) certification. This new certification is specifically designed for casino and iGaming professionals and covers 57 handpicked topics, including anti-money laundering, bribery, corruption, sports betting, and match-fixing. To date, candidates from Canada and the US have registered for the certification in order to enhance their knowledge and understanding of financial crime and money laundering in casinos.
The casino industry has been the subject of significant government, public and regulatory scrutiny as a result of high-profile cases of money laundering and financial crime. There have been several inquiries, such as the German Reports and the Cullen Commission in British Columbia, that have consistently identified the need for casino anti-money laundering (AML) and security staff to stay up to date on financial crime threats. Training staff on both operational procedures and compliance requirements is essential in order to effectively combat these threats. In addition, casinos must have strong internal controls in place to prevent and detect financial crime. This includes implementing robust know-your-customer (KYC) processes and establishing clear reporting channels for suspicious transactions. By taking these measures, the casino industry can help protect itself from becoming a target for financial criminals.
The Association of Certified Gaming Compliance Specialists (ACGCS) has developed a new industry certification for anti-money laundering and compliance professionals working in casinos. The curriculum for the CGCS was created by industry experts and thought leaders and is designed to address the needs of casino staff. The certification program will provide casino employees with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively combat money laundering and other compliance-related issues. In addition, the certification will help to ensure that casinos are in compliance with all relevant regulations. The ACGCS is committed to providing the gaming industry with the resources and tools necessary to create a safe and compliant environment for all employees and patrons.
The Association of Certified Gaming Compliance Specialists (ACGCS) is dedicated to providing education and knowledge-building opportunities for those working in Casino and Gaming compliance. ACGCS offers industry news, articles, and webinars from industry leaders, as well as the Certified Gaming Compliance Specialist (CGCS) certification - the first of its kind designed specifically for Casino and Gaming compliance professionals.
ACGCS understands that the Casino and Gaming industry faces unique compliance challenges and is committed to helping those in the field stay up-to-date on the latest compliance issues and developments.
“With the ever-changing landscape of financial regulations, it is more important than ever for those working in Casino and Gaming compliance to have access to expert resources and guidance. ACGCS is proud to provide its members with the tools they need to excel in their field and build successful careers in Casino and Gaming compliance," said Dr. Ian Messenger of ACGCS. "The launch of the Certified Gaming Compliance Specialist (CGCS) certification represents a key milestone in casino compliance training, ensuring that anti-money laundering and compliance staff have the required knowledge to detect and mitigate financial crime in the casino sector."
