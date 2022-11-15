Longbow Advantage Doubles Attendance At Second Annual NOW 2022 Conference in October
Company Also Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Revolutionizing Warehouse Management
Our focus is to make Rebus the most powerful real-time technology solution on the market as we expand its capabilities based on the needs of our customers and the industry.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, hosted its 2nd-annual Rebus Users Conference, NOW 2022, in Boston, Mass. in October.
The conference hosted inspiring talks from industry thought leaders and special guest, Jeffrey Ma, a member of the MIT blackjack team that won millions from Las Vegas casinos, as he shared the power of utilizing data to revolutionize the way of doing business.
With attendance that doubled last year’s conference in Nashville, NOW 2022 was a chance for Rebus customers to learn from each other and grow together through Rebus training sessions, as well as gain insight from real Rebus use cases.
Longbow also unveiled upcoming features for the Rebus platform and announced a partnership with Cycle Labs that will streamline the testing and implementation process for new versions of Rebus.
NOW 2022 came on the heels of Longbow’s 20th anniversary and the most successful fiscal year in the company’s history.
“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, we’re also happy to announce our strongest fiscal year in company history, capped off by one of the best quarters,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage. “I am grateful for the customers and partners who have grown with us and I’m looking forward to continuing this growth in the years to come. As part of our ongoing commitment to our customers, and in anticipation of an even stronger 2023, we’ve hired over 33 new team members across multiple teams. It’s been an exciting year of all around growth at Longbow.”
Longbow Advantage continues to redefine what’s possible in the supply chain by providing expert consulting and bringing technological solutions to market for warehouse teams whose tech and data needs have outgrown the capabilities of their current warehouse management system (WMS). The Rebus Platform continues to be a leader in real-time data solutions.
Brady continued, “Our focus is to make Rebus the most powerful real-time technology solution on the market as we expand its capabilities based on the needs of our customers and the industry. In the past year, we’ve added new modules for 3PL Billing, Labor Planning, and eBOL. And there’s even more in the pipeline.”
Some of Longbow Advantage’s highlights from this past year include:
• Rebus became the warehouse visibility platform of record for many new food and retail organizations, including one of the largest bottled water companies in North America, a publicly traded men’s retail apparel brand, and one of the largest e-commerce brands in America.
• Expanded the Rebus customer base significantly in the UK market by onboarding and growing strategic partnerships, including ModernLogic as a Rebus sales, support, and delivery partner
• Introduced 3PL Billing, eBOL, and Labor Planning as new offerings under The Rebus Platform
• Expanded Quality Assurance at a leading food & beverage manufacturer to cover all their Blue Yonder and SAP plants
• Strengthened expertise in SAP EWM by expanding the consulting team and receiving SAP partner certification
• Implemented Rebus Labor in EWM warehouses for one of North America’s largest specialty retailer of crafts and fabrics; an American multinational beverage supplier; and a leading American processed food and snack company
• Continue to serve the North American Blue Yonder market as one of the only consulting firms with expertise in the Dispatcher platform
• Completed the full rollout of Blue Yonder WMS for 17 sites of an American multinational consumer food manufacturer on time, on budget, and without unplanned downtime
With a continued focus on giving warehouse operations leaders the real-time power to lead, Longbow Advantage has even more powerful user-focused features planned for Rebus in the coming months. Through its most versatile consulting team, , the company continues to solve unique WMS implementation and optimization projects, helping customers keep their supply chain moving.
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus® Platform, and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customer’s business objectives and supply chain initiatives.
