Dutchess County Tax Foreclosure Auction 70+ Properties

Up for auction are 11 single family homes, one two-family home, and many parcels of vacant land, several with 5 or more acres.”POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutchess County Commissioner of Finance, Heidi Seelbach, has announced that Dutchess County will hold its second Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction of real estate for 2022 on online ending Tuesday, November 22, 10:00AM at NYSAuctions.com.
All of the auction information, including the entire list of properties and the auction brochure, is available on the team’s website: www.NYSAuctions.com. A printed auction brochure is also available by visiting any Town or Village Hall within Dutchess County, the Dutchess County Clerk’s Office, Real Property Office or Finance Commissioner’s Office located in the City of Poughkeepsie on Market Street, or by calling 1-800-243-0061.
Anyone interested in buying property at the auction is urged to watch a “Bidder’s Seminar” conducted by company representatives and is particularly useful for those participating in the tax foreclosure auction for the first time. The seminar is a great opportunity to learn about the Article 11 auction process.
Auction registration is online only sent via email link from the auctioneer. Registration needs to be completed by Friday, November 18th. Successful bidders will be required to place an immediate deposit of $250.00 or 20% of the total contract price (whichever is higher) at the auction. All properties are sold “as is” and officials suggest prospective bidders complete their research prior to bidding at the auction.
