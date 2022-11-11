Seinxon Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Slim Item Finder
The new device will help customers locate lost items easilyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seinxon has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign on November 15th, 2022, to fund its new slim item finder, which will help customers locate misplaced items. The device works with both Android and Apple devices, using Apple's Find My technology for iOS devices and Android's built-in location services for Android devices. With a simple app download, users can track the location of their misplaced items in real time.
Losing an expensive piece of technology can be very frustrating. Not only do you have to worry about the cost of replacing the device, but you also have to deal with the inconvenience of not having it available when you need it. In addition, losing a piece of technology can also be a security risk. For example, if a laptop is stolen, the thief may be able to access personal information if it is not password protected. Seinxon's item finder helps protect people from losing expensive and sensitive equipment, as well as other important items.
After eighteen months of research and development, the product has finally been perfected. The team was not content with simply creating a product that performed its basic function well; they also added an anti-theft credit card swiping feature, making it even more user-friendly. Additionally, they incorporated a dynamic LOGO light-emitting effect to make the product more visually interesting. Made from recyclable marine waste, it is IP68 waterproof and resistant to wear, tear, and corrosion. The long-life rechargeable battery is compact, making it the perfect travel companion.
"We are excited to launch our new slim item finder and help our customers recover lost or misplaced belongings," said Seinxon founder and CEO Mandy. "We know that losing an important item can be frustrating and we hope this product will make locating those items a little bit easier."
For more information, visit seinxon.com or the Kickstarter campaign.
