Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,552 in the last 365 days.

US 83, sections of I-94 open to traffic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened U.S. Highway 83 and Interstate 94 in both directions from Dickinson to Bismarck and westbound from Jamestown to Bismarck. Interstate 94 eastbound from Bismarck to Jamestown remains closed due to stranded vehicles blocking the road. Crews are working with wrecking companies to remove vehicles to allow snowplows to pass before the interstate can fully open.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

- ### -

MEDIA CONTACT

Sarah Arntson
701-328-6965
sararntson@nd.gov

You just read:

US 83, sections of I-94 open to traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.