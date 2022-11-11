I-94 open eastbound from Bismarck to Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened Interstate 94 eastbound from Bismarck to Jamestown. Roads are extremely icy and motorists should use caution.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT



Sarah Arntson

701-328-6965

sararntson@nd.gov

