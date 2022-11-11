Landscape Pesticide Advance Notice Registration Open through February 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 11, 2022

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov​

Download PDF



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin D​epartment of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites homeowners and renters to sign up for 2023 growing season notices in the landscape pesticide registry through February 1, 2023.

By submitting addresses of interest, registrants receive advance notice from commercial lawn care companies that apply pesticides to lawns, trees, and shrubs to nearby property. There is no cost to register, and new registration is required each year. To register online or submit a paper application by mail, visit DATCP's website.

The landscape pesticide registry will start March 15, 2023 when pesticide applicators are required to notify registrants at least 12 hours in advance of treating nearby properties. The registry applies only to commercial landscape applications. The registry does not apply to:

Homeowners or landlords who do their own pesticide applications

Pesticide applications to the inside or outside of buildings; including around a workplace, school, or day care center

Pesticide use in agriculture

Pesticide is a broad term that can include herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. To learn more about the landscape pesticide registry, visit DATCP's website. The registry is a service offered by DATCP. For the 2022 growing season, more than 4,500 addresses were registered to receive notice.

###