Burgum releases Veterans Day statement honoring military service members
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today in observance of Veterans Day.
“Our nation continues to be a shining beacon of freedom for the world because of the service and sacrifice of our military veterans and the families who support and serve alongside them,” Burgum said. “On Veterans Day, and every day, we share our gratitude with the more 50,000 military veterans in North Dakota and pledge our support for the men and women in uniform who defend our liberty and fight to protect our American values, promoting freedom and democracy around the world and creating peace through strength.”
As commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard and the son of a World War II Navy veteran, Burgum has worked with the state Legislature to enact laws and policies that have made North Dakota one of the best states for veterans, including legislation last year that:
- Expanded eligibility for in-state tuition rates at North Dakota colleges and universities to National Guard and Reserve members, their spouses and dependents.
- Lowered property taxes for veterans by increasing the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Credit to apply to the first $8,100 of taxable valuation.
- Cut red tape to allow the dependents of both military members who die in the line of duty and 100% disabled veterans to receive free tuition at North Dakota colleges and universities.
- Empowered the state treasurer to identify investment opportunities with the greatest return for the Veteran’s Aid Fund and the Postwar Trust Fund Earnings accounts – increasing funds used to directly serve veterans.
- Allowed military spouses to claim unemployment benefits when they lose employment due to military-related relocation.
- Allowed payment of death benefits for a National Guard service member who is killed while in state active-duty status.
- Improved behavioral health services for veterans and created sentencing alternatives for veterans involved in the justice system.