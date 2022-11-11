BeneLynk Designated as a Veteran-Friendly Employer Once Again
MILFORD, CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social determinants of health (SDoH) solutions to Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid plans, has once again been recognized as one of the nation’s most Veteran-friendly employers by several prestigious Veteran organizations across the country. U.S Veterans Magazine announced that for the 3rd consecutive year BeneLynk has been named one of the nation’s 2022 Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies. In addition, BeneLynk was also recognized as a VETS Indexes Recognized Employer in the 2022 VETS Indexes Employer Awards earlier in the year - an award that recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting Veterans and the military-connected community.
“One of the best ways to help Veterans is to connect them with fulfilling and meaningful careers, at organizations where they can develop their skills and grow into senior leaders. As a VETS Indexes Recognized Employer, BeneLynk has proven to be a welcoming home for Veterans and military spouses who want to start the next phases in their lives,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.
Earlier this year, BeneLynk was named a 2023 Military Friendly Employer and 2023 Military Spouse Friendly Employer - designations that over 1,500 employers compete for annually. Military Friendly® is the national standard for measuring an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. In addition, BeneLynk received news earlier this month that our company also made the 2022 Best for Vets: Employers list. This distinction highlights companies and government agencies that are doing the most to support this country’s Veterans through military-connected employment programs, benefits, and support groups.
James Tongate, BeneLynk’s Vice President of Government and Military Relations and a proud member of the Kentucky Air National Guard has this to say about BeneLynk’s recent awards: “BeneLynk is honored to be recognized as a military-friendly employer once again. We are very proud of the men and women that serve our country, and we are committed to serving them in return. Veterans have incredible qualities that make them invaluable members of our team. Additionally, having Veterans, who can share their life stories and experiences with our members and team, make us better at what we do.”
At BeneLynk, we believe that being a Veteran is an important part of someone’s life story. Whether it’s by offering employment to Veterans or military spouses or providing assistance through one of our innovative solutions such as Veteran Lynk, BeneLynk is committed to serving those who serve their country.
About BeneLynk
BeneLynk is a national social determinants of health vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand SDoH challenges and to provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.
