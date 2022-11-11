North Charleston Rehabilitation Gives Veterans an Opportunity to Heal with Addition of VACCN Insurance
‘Transcendence Treatment Center’ Is Now Accepting Patients In The Veteran Affairs Community Care NetworkNORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston County is a proud home to more than 35,000 veterans, but sadly, more than 2 out of 10 veterans with PTSD also suffer from substance use disorders. With a passion for helping individuals heal from substance use issues in a holistic manner, North Charleston’s Transcendence Treatment Center is pleased to announce it can help Charleston’s vast veteran population by now accepting patients who are in the Veteran Affairs Community Care Network (VACCN).
With approximately 6 million veterans relying on VACCN in the United States, the VA helps veterans receive the quality care they deserve. Transcendence Treatment Center is ecstatic to continue lowering barriers to entry for recovery in the Lowcountry veteran community and they are especially eager to help our national heroes who may be suffering.
“Our veterans have sacrificed so much and still struggle; it’s time we stand up for them and allow them a chance to heal,” says CEO Mansoor Sandhu. “We hope this addition of the Veteran Affairs Community Care Network will allow vets who may not have been able to receive help in the past a new opportunity and chance at a sober life.”
Transcendence Treatment Center vows to make a difference to each person that comes to its office. If you or anyone you know is suffering from addiction and could benefit from treatment, contact Transcendence Treatment Center to explore their holistic healing programs. Call at 854-222-3773 or visit the website for more information.
Established in 2021, Transcendence Treatment Center can help you flourish to your new level of fulfillment and purpose. Transcendence means going beyond the perceived limits of something and that is exactly what Transcendence Treatment Center does with its individualized approaches to recovery. To learn more about Transcendence Treatment Center, visit https://ttreatment.org/ or call 854-222-3773.
