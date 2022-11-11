Adam B. Blechman, MD, FAAD, FACMS Joins Dermatology Partners – Yardley – Oxford Valley

Dr. Adam B. Blechman Dermatology Partners is proud to announce it's new Oxford Valley location in Yardley, PA.

Board-Certified Dermatologist & Fellowship Trained Mohs Surgeon, Dr. Adam B. Blechman joins Dermatology Partners – Yardley – Oxford Valley

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners welcomes double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs Micrographic Surgeon Dr. Adam B. Blechman to Dermatology Partners – Yardley – Oxford Valley located at 385 Oxford Valley Road Suite 312, Yardley, PA 19067.

As a certified Dermatologist by the American Board of Dermatology, Adam B. Blechman, MD, FAAD, FACMS earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia, School of Medicine. In his final year of medical school, Dr. Adam B. Blechman received the Larry S. Nichter award in plastic surgery for his research on wound healing. He continued his training with an internship in Internal Medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital and a residency in Dermatology at the University of Virginia, in which he served as chief resident. He continued his fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology at NYU Langone in New York City.

Adam B. Blechman, MD, FAAD, FACMS provides a full range of dermatologic care including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. As a member of the American College of Mohs Surgery, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and American Academy of Dermatology, Dr. Adam B. Blechman is a Mohs Surgeon who diagnoses and treats diseases of the skin including skin cancer. He also performs complex facial reconstructions and cosmetic procedures.

“We are excited that Dr. Adam B. Blechman has joined our growing DP team of dermatologists. Skin Cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States and Dr. Adam B. Blechman is a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon who diagnoses and treats diseases of the skin including skin cancer. We look forward to his contributions to providing quality dermatological care to the Yardley – Oxford Valley community,” said Andrew Frankel, COO of Dermatology Partners. "With joining Dermatology Partners, I am honored to be part of an organization focused on providing the highest-quality dermatologic care. I look forward to serving the Yardley - Oxford Valley community,” said Adam B. Blechman, MD, FAAD, FACMS"

Dr. Adam B. Blechman will be joining board certified dermatologist Howard Rosenman, MD and Linda Leventhal, MD at our Yardley – Oxford Valley office. Adam B. Blechman, FAAD, FACMS is currently accepting new patient appointments and immediate appointments are available. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Adam B. Blechman please call us at (215) 321-3500 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

