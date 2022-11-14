Using data to understand students’ cognitive skills and strengthen their capacity for learning
The role of cognitive skills to be presented at the annual Indiana Association of School Principals | Assistant Principals Conference in Indianapolis.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive skills will be the focus of a presentation in Indianapolis on Friday November 18 at the annual Indiana Association of School Principals Assistant Principals Conference. Gregg Goewert, principal of Urey Middle School, Pat Crone, teacher and athletic director at Urey Middle School, and Betsy Hill, President and COO of BrainWare Learning Company, will explore how students have achieved a competitive edge and greater self-confidence by understanding and building stronger cognitive skills. The presentation will take place at the J.W. Marriott, Indianapolis, in the Marriott 3 Room on November 18 at 11:50 am EST.
The presentation will explore how faculty and staff at Urey Middle School in Walkerton Indiana (John Glenn School Corporation) use cognitive assessment data to help them and their students understand how students learn best. In addition to using cognitive assessment data, the students participated in cognitive skills training to help strengthen weaker cognitive skills and further strengthen skills that were already strong. As the students built their learning capacities, their self-confidence increased as well, helping them to better manage stress and realize dramatically improved levels of academic performance.
About IASP
The Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) is a not-for-profit, professional association serving more than 3,300 building level administrators in Indiana. IASP provides professional growth and advocacy opportunities, supporting principals and other school administrators in their quest to lead educational achievement. Additionally, IASP offers student academic competitions at all levels—giving Indiana students the opportunity to shine in their academic pursuits.
About the presenters
Betsy Hill is the President and COO of BrainWare Learning Company and studied the neuroscience of learning with Dr. Patricia Wolfe and other pioneers in the field, coining the term neuroeducator. She is former chair of the board of trustees at Chicago State University and teaches strategic thinking at Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, where she received a Contribution to Learning Excellence Award. She also received a Nepris Trailblazer Award for sharing her knowledge, skills and passion for the neuroscience of learning in classrooms across the U.S. Betsy holds a Master of Arts in Teaching and an MBA from Northwestern University. Betsy is coauthor of Your Child Learns Differently, Now What? (Seabiscuit Press, 2023)
Pat Crone is the Athletic Director at Urey Middle School in Walkerton, IN. He also serves as the BrainWare specialist for his school and two elementary schools. He is the proud father of a daughter, Natalie, and husband to his wife, Gail. Pat has 14 years of experience in education, with time spent at the elementary school, middle school, and high school levels. He received his B.S. in Elementary Education and Teaching from Purdue University.
Gregg Goewert, Ed.S. is a 30-year professional educator and currently the Principal at Urey Middle School in Walkertown, IN. He was named principal of the year twice in previous school districts. Gregg is the father of two boys ages 13 and 14 and has been married to his wife, Danielle for nineteen years. According to Greg, “My decision-making begins and ends with what is best for students. High expectations go hand in hand; students rise to meet expectations via strong relationships. It’s more important to teach kids “how to learn” as opposed to what to learn. Students can self-regulate their learning, set goals, develop strategies to accomplish goals, and reflect on their performance.” Gregg received his Ed.S. from Indiana State University
