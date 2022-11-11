Submit Release
Official Visit of His Excellency Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, 14 November 2022

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make an Official Visit to Singapore on 14 November 2022. This will be Chancellor Scholz’s first visit to Singapore as Federal Chancellor of Germany, and reaffirms the excellent relations between Singapore and Germany, underpinned by frequent high-level interactions and wide-ranging cooperation across various sectors.

 

Following a keynote address at the 17th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, Chancellor Scholz will attend an official Welcome Ceremony held in his honour at the Istana. He will call on President Halimah Yacob and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will also host an Official Dinner. Chancellor Scholz will have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour during the visit, and will hold a Joint Press Conference with Prime Minister Lee.

 

Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior officials from the German Federal Chancellery and a business delegation comprising CEOs of top German companies.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 NOVEMBER 2022

